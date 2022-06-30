Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $62.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. Bruker has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $595.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 65.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,587,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,990,000 after purchasing an additional 296,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,011,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 77,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

