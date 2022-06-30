Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) were down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.44 and last traded at $35.44. Approximately 133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

