Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 925,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,291 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.7% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $52,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $1,860,435.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares in the company, valued at $144,460,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831 over the last ninety days.

BAM stock opened at $44.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

