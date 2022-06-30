Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Down 6.2%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.65. 29,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,449,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $853.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $677.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 127,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,407,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.8% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,379,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

