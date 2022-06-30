Brokers Set Expectations for Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RLAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.80. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,186,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 504,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,101 shares of company stock worth $1,996,741. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

