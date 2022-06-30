Brokerages Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $211.75

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average of $200.43. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

