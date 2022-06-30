Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Target Price at $20.56

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

