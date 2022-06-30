Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Target Price at $65.20

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company.

LEGN opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of -0.11. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

