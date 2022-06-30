Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $44.33

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.