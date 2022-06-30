Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 33,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 146,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $76.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,787,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

