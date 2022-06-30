BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 2692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,632,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.85 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

