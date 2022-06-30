BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 8.2%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 11,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,690,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRCC. Raymond James lowered shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $4.11. The firm had revenue of $65.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.12 million. On average, analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

