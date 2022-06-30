Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Down 5.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $38.13. 4,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 833,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072 and have sold 144,443 shares valued at $5,409,148. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Braze from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $68,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

