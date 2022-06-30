Bradesco Corretora Upgrades BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) to “Outperform”

BR Malls Participações (OTCMKTS:BRMSYGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a 12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BRMSY stock remained flat at $$4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.00. BR Malls Participações has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

About BR Malls Participações (Get Rating)

BR Malls Participações SA operates and manages shopping malls in Brazil. It also promotes and manages real estate enterprises; manages parking lot operations; and offers digital solutions to support shopping malls and retail companies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

