BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Down 61.8% in June

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BOXS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,758. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

BoxScore Brands, Inc, a renewable energy company, focuses on the extraction, refining, and distribution of technical minerals. Its project consists of 102 Federal mining claims located in the Lisbon Valley of Utah. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc in February 2018.

