Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 4.8%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 13,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 606,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 1,446.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowlero during the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

