Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Up 4.8%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 13,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 606,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $257.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
