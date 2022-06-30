Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
