Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

