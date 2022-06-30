Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 549,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $54,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.30.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.