Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.11% of Hubbell worth $110,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $178.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,949. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

