Boston Trust Walden Corp Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.15% of AutoZone worth $59,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock worth $10,277,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO traded up $15.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,155.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,759. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,488.04 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,033.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2,007.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

