Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,693 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $68,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 6,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,906. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The business had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 18.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

