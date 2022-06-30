Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $65.80 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $65,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TopBuild from $219.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.65. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $150.71 and a 12 month high of $284.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.45.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.65. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

