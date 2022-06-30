Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $57.81 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,888 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 33,797 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the software company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $363.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.