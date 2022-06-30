Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.96% of ICU Medical worth $51,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 524.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $130,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,070.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 217 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.53, for a total value of $37,005.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,634.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.66 on Thursday, hitting $165.45. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,381. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.18. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.60 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile (Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.