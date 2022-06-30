Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 28,993 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.78% of Manhattan Associates worth $67,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of MANH stock traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,536. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.82 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.