Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,168 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $83,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 37,060 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $110.42. 3,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.35. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.09 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

