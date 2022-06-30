Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 13,330 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.63% of FactSet Research Systems worth $103,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 16,709.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total value of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $13,581,260. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.67.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $383.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,641. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.64 and its 200-day moving average is $414.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.21 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

