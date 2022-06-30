Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after buying an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 318.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,273 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,990,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after buying an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $102.24 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.