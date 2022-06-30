Boltwood Capital Management Sells 242 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $170.61 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 165.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.23.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total transaction of $486,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,521,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,743 shares of company stock valued at $20,169,996. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.