Boltwood Capital Management Sells 1,865 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

