Boltwood Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $61.32 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

