Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 128 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.22 and a 12 month high of $165.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

