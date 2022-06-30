Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 107,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.56 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

