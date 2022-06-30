Boltwood Capital Management Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,789 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.