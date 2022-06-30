Boltwood Capital Management Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after buying an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $77.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $95.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.