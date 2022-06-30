Boltwood Capital Management Buys 3,161 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $63.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99.

