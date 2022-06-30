Boltwood Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,453 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $77.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.58.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock worth $6,038,200 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

