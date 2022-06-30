BNP Paribas (BNP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP):

6/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($65.96) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/20/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.30 ($68.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/17/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/9/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/25/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €66.00 ($70.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/17/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €63.00 ($67.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/4/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €72.00 ($76.60) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/4/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.30 ($68.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/3/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €64.00 ($68.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/3/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €61.00 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/3/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €58.00 ($61.70) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/3/2022 – BNP Paribas was given a new €60.00 ($63.83) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €47.08 ($50.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.01. BNP Paribas SA has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($60.89) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($73.59).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

