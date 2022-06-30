BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.44. 21,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.