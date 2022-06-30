BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 997,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,171,719. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.51 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,200 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

