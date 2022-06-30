BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period.
Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 68,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.