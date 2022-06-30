BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.60. 68,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.