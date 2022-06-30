BNC Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,937,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

