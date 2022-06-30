BNC Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 74,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,915. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

