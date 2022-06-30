BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.97. 42,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,161. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

