BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.24 on Thursday, reaching $298.41. 18,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,667. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $295.59 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.