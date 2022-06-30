BNC Wealth Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $250.57. 20,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,920. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.37. The company has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

