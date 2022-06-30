BMO Capital Markets Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $7.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

NYSE KGC opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $1,792,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

