BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 108.6% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BLSFY traded down $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $53.99. 1,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. BlueScope Steel has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $90.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

