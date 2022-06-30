Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Tops $0.0014 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166,336.74 and $1.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,080.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.