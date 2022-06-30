Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BLBX stock opened at $1.50 on Monday. Blackboxstocks has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ray Balestri bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,479 shares of company stock worth $94,951.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

